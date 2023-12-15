Nugent-Hopkins notched a goal and two assists in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Nugent-Hopkins picked up an assist on Darnell Nurse's shorthanded tally early in the second period before setting up Zach Hyman's power-play marker later in the frame. Nugent-Hopkins would then cut the Oilers' deficit to 5-4 in the third, deflecting an Evan Bouchard shot for his second goal in as many games. The 30-year-old forward has points in five straight contests, tallying two goals and eight assists in that span. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) through 27 games this season.