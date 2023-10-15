Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
Nugent-Hopkins was in on all three of the Oilers' goals. The 30-year-old was held off the scoresheet in Wednesday's season opener, but his role on the first power-play unit and alongside Leon Draisaitl at even strength remains a fruitful one. Nugent-Hopkins produced career highs across the board with 37 goals, 67 assists and 53 power-play points in 82 contests last season, though those numbers may be difficult for him to replicate since he also shot 18.4 percent in 2022-23.
