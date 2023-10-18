Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and two assists on three shots in the Oilers' 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
Nugent-Hopkins extended the Oilers' lead to 3-0 in the first period, finishing off a pass from Warren Foegele. He would also add assists on Leon Draisaitl's first power-play goal and Warren Foegele's goal. Finishing with a career-high 104 points last season, Nugent-Hopkins is off to a hot start this season with six points in three games.
