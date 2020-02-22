Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Three points not enough Friday

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Nugent-Hopkins had another excellent game, and his line with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto combined for seven points in the loss. The first overall pick from 2011 has racked up four goals and eight assists through 10 games in February. For the year, Nugent-Hopkins has 17 tallies, 48 points, 144 shots and a minus-2 rating. With Connor McDavid (quadriceps) out, the Oilers are a one-line team, but that line has proven nearly unstoppable.