Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Nugent-Hopkins got the Oilers within a goal in the third period, but Tomas Tatar replied just 2:15 later with an insurance marker for the Devils. It's been an excellent November for the Nuge, who has four goals and six assists in 10 games this month. For the season, the 29-year-old has nine tallies, 21 points (10 on the power play), 48 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Distributes three helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Fills empty net•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries pair of goals in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Registers power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Slides power-play helper•