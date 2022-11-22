Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Nugent-Hopkins got the Oilers within a goal in the third period, but Tomas Tatar replied just 2:15 later with an insurance marker for the Devils. It's been an excellent November for the Nuge, who has four goals and six assists in 10 games this month. For the season, the 29-year-old has nine tallies, 21 points (10 on the power play), 48 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests.