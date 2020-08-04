Nugent-Hopkins posted three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins had a hand in all three of Connor McDavid's tallies in the contest. Both forwards have collected six points in two games -- Nugent-Hopkins is at a goal and five helpers. The 27-year-old should continue to post big scoring numbers as long as he stays on McDavid's line.