Nugent-Hopkins posted three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2.
Nugent-Hopkins had a hand in all three of Connor McDavid's tallies in the contest. Both forwards have collected six points in two games -- Nugent-Hopkins is at a goal and five helpers. The 27-year-old should continue to post big scoring numbers as long as he stays on McDavid's line.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Three-point outing Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Surpasses 60-point mark•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Point streak up to five games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gets Edmonton on board•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies two power-play points•