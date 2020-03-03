Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Trio of helpers Monday
Nugent-Hopkins recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
That's Nugent-Hopkins' second straight three-point outing. The 26-year-old forward has continued his surge into March -- since the start of February, he's racked up 20 points in 15 contests. Nugent-Hopkins has 19 goals, 56 points, 159 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 60 games this season.
