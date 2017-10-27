Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two goals in win
Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in Thursday's 5-4 win over Dallas.
Nugent-Hopkins came in with just one assist and a minus-3 rating during a five-game goal drought, but broke out by scoring his third and fourth goals of the season. Those goals were coincidentally the third and fourth goals for his team, with the latter tying things up with 8:44 left in the third period. Nugent-Hopkins has only topped 20 goals in a season once, but the three-time 50-point scorer certainly has the combination of offensive instincts and skilled teammates to push for that milestone every season.
