Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two helpers in OT win

Nugent-Hopkins recorded two assists and six shots during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against New Jersey.

The 24-year-old center now has four goals, four assists and 21 shots through his past seven games, and the uptick in production has him up to a respectable 11 points through 15 outings for the campaign. The Oilers have the potential to be a strong offensive club, and Nugent-Hopkins is just entering his prime scoring years, so he offers sneaky fantasy value and is probably undervalued in most circles.

