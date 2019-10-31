Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two helpers in win
Nugent-Hopkins picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 26-year-old has had a sluggish start to the season, notching just one assist in his prior six games, but RNH put together his third multi-point effort in 14 games in Columbus. With one goal and nine points in total, however, he is well off last year's career-best pace.
