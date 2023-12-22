Nugent-Hopkins notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 victory over New Jersey.

Nugent-Hopkins extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 early in the first period, snapping a rebound past Akira Schmid, before adding a second point on Connor McDavid's goal in the third. Nugent-Hopkins has turned it on offensively of late -- he now has three goals and 12 points in his last seven contests. Overall, the 30-year-old forward is up to 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) through 30 games this season.