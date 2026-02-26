Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins picked up his first multi-point effort since Jan. 17 versus the Canucks. He has two goals and five helpers over his last seven outings. The 32-year-old plays a key playmaking role in the Oilers' top six and on the power play, so he should continue to pile up points. He's earned 14 goals, 47 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 50 appearances this season.