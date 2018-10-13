Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point effort in win over Rangers
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
The helper came on the power play, as he shoveled the puck down low to Leon Draisaitl who then slid it across the crease and set up Connor McDavid for the game-winner early in the third period. Nugent-Hopkins had been held pointless through the first two games of the season, but seeing consistent ice time alongside McDavid, both at even strength and with the man advantage, was bound to pay dividends sooner or later.
