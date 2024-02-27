Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

With the Oilers tied 2-2 early in the third period, Nugent-Hopkins assisted on Evan Bouchard's game-winning marker to put the Oilers up for good. Nugent-Hopkins finished the game with a goal of his own on a deflection as he drove to the net with under four minutes remaining. He finished with two shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 18:49 of ice time. His consistent production, coupled with his role on the power play, makes him a valuable asset to any fantasy team.