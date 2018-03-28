Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point performance Tuesday

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He also chipped in three shots and two blocked shots, while escaping with only a minus-1 rating in the blowout. Nugent-Hopkins has taken full advantage of his placement on Connor McDavid's wing since returning to the ice from a rib injury in early March, scoring six goals and 14 points in the last 13 games.