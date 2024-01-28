Nugent-Hopkins produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

The 30-year-old extended his personal point streak to five games as the Oilers extended their winning streak to 16 games, one short of the all-time NHL record. Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 15 points during Edmonton's win streak, and he'll head into the All-Star break with 12 goals and 44 points through 45 contests, putting him on pace for his second straight campaign with 80-plus points.