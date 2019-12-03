Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unavailable against Senators
Nugent-Hopkins (hand) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Senators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The 26-year-old will miss a fifth straight game, but he was able to skate on his own prior to Tuesday's practice, according to Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com. Nugent-Hopkins was expected to return at some point this week, so he'll aim to shake his injury for Friday's matchup against the Kings.
