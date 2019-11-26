Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Undergoing further evaluation

Nugent-Hopkins is meeting with doctors regarding his hand injury and won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers are expected to release another update on Nugent-Hopkins' status at some point over the next few days, but it's looking like he could be in danger of missing extended time. Sam Gagner will get the first crack at replacing Nugent-Hopkins on Edmonton's second line Wednesday against the Avalanche.