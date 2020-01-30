Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unlikely combatant Wednesday

Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist and picked up a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins unpredictably fought Calgary's Sean Monahan in the first period. After he was freed from the penalty box, Nugent-Hopkins set up Kailer Yamamoto's tally in the second period. That helper stretched his point streak to six games -- he has four goals and five helpers in that span. The 26-year-old has 34 points, 101 shots on goal and 29 PIM Through 44 outings this season.