Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unlikely combatant Wednesday
Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist and picked up a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
Nugent-Hopkins unpredictably fought Calgary's Sean Monahan in the first period. After he was freed from the penalty box, Nugent-Hopkins set up Kailer Yamamoto's tally in the second period. That helper stretched his point streak to six games -- he has four goals and five helpers in that span. The 26-year-old has 34 points, 101 shots on goal and 29 PIM Through 44 outings this season.
