Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Unsure about availability Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) isn't sure if he will be ready to face the Stars on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Nugent-Hopkins told reporters he still needed to talk to the team, but it seems like he may be close to being a game-time call. Fantasy managers will have to wait to see how Tuesday's morning skate shakes out before determining if the forward will be in the lineup. Whenever Nugent-Hopkins does get the all-clear, he figures to play on the wing for one of the Oilers' top two lines.
