Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Up to 25 points
Nugent-Hopkins recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
The 2011 first overall selection might just turn in his best offensive showing in a supporting role this season. He's on pace for both a 30-goal and 60-point campaign, which would each be career-high marks. Additionally, there's a legitimate case that Edmonton has largely underachieved to this point. Those who have been watching consistently would also agree that Nugent-Hopkins has looked as good as ever through the first 34 games of 2017-18. It's worth evaluating your center corps to see if he's a potential upgrade from the waiver wire in shallower settings. RNH should already be owned in most leagues.
