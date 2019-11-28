Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Will miss next two contests

Nugent-Hopkins uderwent a procedure on his injured hand and won't be available for the Oilers' back-to-back set with the Canucks this weekend.

Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be ready to return sometime next week, so whatever procedure he underwent must have been minor. Sam Gagner will continue to center the Oilers' second line until Nugent-Hopkins is given the green light.

