Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Will play in World Hockey Championships
Nugent-Hopkins has accepted his invitation to play in the World Hockey Championships, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The 24-year-old center has been continually hitting the scoresheet since returning on Mar. 3 from injury (ribs) -- he has 14 points in the 14 games since then (six goals, eight assists). RNH is still awaiting word as to if he will pair with Connor McDavid for the tournament in Denmark; but the plans to play prove that his current injury (lower body) is minor.
