Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) won't play Saturday against Calgary, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
The Oilers will be off until April 17 against the Jets after Saturday's contest, so Nugent-Hopkins may not miss much more game action. He's tallied 12 goals and 28 points in 40 games this campaign.
