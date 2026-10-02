Shea scored a goal and went plus-3 in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Shea has a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating over two contests with the Oilers. He broke out to the tune of 35 points and a plus-30 rating over 80 regular-season games with the Penguins last year, establishing himself as a top-four option before signing a five-year deal with the Oilers. Edmonton's defense is still a work in progress, but Shea has been good enough and should have freedom to contribute on offense with a steadfast defender in Connor Murphy as his partner.