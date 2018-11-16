Spooner was brought in by the Oilers from the Rangers in exchange for Ryan Strome on Friday.

This move essentially is meant to rebuild confidence in two players who were struggling on their respective teams and could benefit from a change of scenery. In 16 outings this year, Spooner was limited to a mere two points, despite averaging 12:41 of ice time that includes 1:43 on the power play.

