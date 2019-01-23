The Oilers demoted Spooner to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday, Jonathan Willis The Athletic reports.

Despite drawing into the last game for the Oilers, Spooner saw just 6:56 of ice time during the contest. He will use the break to get in some extra action at the AHL level but seems a likely candidate to be recalled ahead of the team's next game Feb. 2 versus the Flyers.

