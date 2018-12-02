Spooner registered his first goal as an Oiler on Saturday, netting the game-winner in a 2-1 home win over the Golden Knights.

Teammate Jujhar Khaira was about to be trapped along the end boards, but he found Spooner in the high slot for the clutch goal. Acquired from the Rangers in the Ryan Strome deal, it took eight games for Spooner to factor into a scoring play for Edmonton, but he's versatile and capable of heating up on short notice.