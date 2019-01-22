Oilers' Ryan Spooner: Will play Tuesday
Spooner -- who cleared waivers Monday -- will remain with the Oilers for at least Tuesday's clash with Detroit, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Spooner will stick around the NHL for the time being, but figures to be headed down to the minors once the club needs a roster spot to activate Oscar Klefbom (finger) off injured reserve. The 26-year-old Spooner served as a healthy scratch in each of the previous three games. $4 million is a lot to be paying a guy to watch from the press box, which is why the center was designated for waivers in the first place.
