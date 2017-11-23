Stanton was Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday.

Stanton was called up Wednesday ahead of the Oilers' matchup with the Red Wings, but he did not see any ice time in the 6-2 win. He's expected to spend majority of the 2017-18 season with Bakersfield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories