Oilers' Ryan Stanton: Called up Wednesday
Stanton was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The Oilers defense is in free fall, having allowed an astounding 18 goals in the last three games, so this move is likely in an attempt to shake things up and give Stanton a chance to prove himself where the rest of the defensive corps cannot. The 28-year-old put up decent defensive numbers while playing regularly for the Canucks from 2013 to 2015, but has never been much of a scoring threat.
