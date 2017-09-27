Play

Stanton is expected to miss several weeks after sustaining a broken foot, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Stanton was likely competing with Eric Gryba and Matt Benning for a spot on the third pairing, but he'll now have to face the prospect of sitting out for an extended time frame. The 28-year-old has logged a lone NHL appearance in the past two seasons, and this injury will likely result in him being reassigned to AHL Bakersfield once he's cleared for action.

