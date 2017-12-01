Oilers' Ryan Stanton: Promoted from minors
Stanton was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Stanton was promoted after Adam Larsson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. The 28-year-old Stanton has notched one helper, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 11 minor-league games this season. The WHL product has never been a prolific scorer, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him to start potting a bunch of goals all of the sudden.
