Oilers' Ryan Stanton: Shipped to lower leagues
Stanton was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.
Stanton was recalled Friday to provide depth on the blue line after an upper-body injury to Adam Larsson, but the recently added Brandon Davidson will now assume this duty. Stanton is unlikely to make any sort of fantasy impact for the Oilers this season.
