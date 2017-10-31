Stanton (foot) was waived by the Oilers on Tuesday with the purpose of assignment to AHL Bakersfield.

This was the likeliest course of action for Stanton anyway and he will now have the opportunity to rehab his injury in the minors with the goal of taking another shot at the NHL roster once he is healthy enough. That could be easier said than done though, as it will probably require an injury to one of Edmonton's defensive corps at least a few weeks down the road.