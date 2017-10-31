Oilers' Ryan Stanton: Waived by Edmonton
Stanton (foot) was waived by the Oilers on Tuesday with the purpose of assignment to AHL Bakersfield.
This was the likeliest course of action for Stanton anyway and he will now have the opportunity to rehab his injury in the minors with the goal of taking another shot at the NHL roster once he is healthy enough. That could be easier said than done though, as it will probably require an injury to one of Edmonton's defensive corps at least a few weeks down the road.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...