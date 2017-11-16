Oilers' Ryan Strome: Adding points, but not contributing enough
Strome had an assist in Edmonton's eight-goal deluge against Vegas on Tuesday.
That gives Strome points in back-to-back games, which could be interpreted as the 24-year-old finally starting to contribute in Edmonton. However, his underlying numbers aren't encouraging. Despite the lopsided scoring totals, Strome didn't manage to take a single shot. He has just three shots in the last four games. He remains an inconsistent player who isn't seeing a ton of ice time.
