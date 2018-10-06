Strome (groin) is active for Saturday's game against the Devils in Sweden, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports. He'll center Jujhar Khaira and Jesse Puljujarvi on the third line.

Strome sustained a groin injury in the preseason, but his status for the season opener was never in doubt. Formerly with the Islanders, the fifth overall pick from 2011 registered 13 goals and 21 assists without missing a single game for the Oilers in 2017-18, his debut season with the Western Conference club.