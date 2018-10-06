Oilers' Ryan Strome: All systems go for opener in Sweden
Strome (groin) is active for Saturday's game against the Devils in Sweden, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports. He'll center Jujhar Khaira and Jesse Puljujarvi on the third line.
Strome sustained a groin injury in the preseason, but his status for the season opener was never in doubt. Formerly with the Islanders, the fifth overall pick from 2011 registered 13 goals and 21 assists without missing a single game for the Oilers in 2017-18, his debut season with the Western Conference club.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...