Oilers' Ryan Strome: Assists on lone Oilers goal
Strome assisted on Edmonton's lone goal in Sunday's loss to the Capitals.
Strome continues to be underwhelming. His 17-goal rookie season feels very far in the past right now. If he doesn't put up points in a game, he's not regularly contributing much. He's averaging two shots per game and has totaled two goals and four assists through 17 contests.
