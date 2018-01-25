Strome remained positive when confronted with his scoring drought, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Strome has now gone 12 games without scoring a goal and has yet to register a point since Dec. 27. "Sometimes in the past, it's (a drought) because I'm not playing well but I think I'm doing some good things and hope to get rewarded. I've had tons of chances." Despite only having 17 points this season, Strome was recently promoted to the Oilers' first power-play unit which can only help him break out of this slump.