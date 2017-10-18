Oilers' Ryan Strome: Buries first goal
Strome scored his first goal in an Oilers uniform and added an assist in Tuesday's loss to Carolina.
The Oilers suffered a fourth consecutive loss, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from Strome, who was credited with six shots on goal. The 24-year-old is locked into a top-six role and skating on the first power-play unit with Connor McDavid, where he registered his tally Tuesday. These were the first two points of his Oilers' career, but he's been firing plenty of pucks on net and you could tell he was due.There's potential for Strome to be a very impactful fantasy player in Edmonton, so if he sticks in the top-six and builds off this multi-point effort, the former 50-point-getter is worth monitoring.
