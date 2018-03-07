Strome notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Strome has now collected 31 points in 66 games this season -- his highest total since 2014-15 (50). The 24-year-old center's play hasn't distracted Edmonton fans from the seemingly lopsided Strome-for-Jordan Eberle trade just yet but with nine points in his last nine games, he is worth a speculative add in deep leagues and daily formats for now.