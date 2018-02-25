Strome scored his 10th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Strome has been scoring more recently, but it might be too late for an Oilers team far out of the playoff picture. He does have three goals in his last four games, but Strome's 26 points on the season are disappointing for a top-six and power-play guy. He's worth owning in some deep leagues, but the 24-year-old has been rather inconsistent and could be slumping before you know it.