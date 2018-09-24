Strome collected a power-play assist Sunday in a 5-3 road loss to the Jets.

This was a simple perimeter passing play between Strome and Drake Caggiula, with goal-scorer Ethan Bear screaming a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck. Strome will look to build off his 34-point output (13 goals, 21 assists) from the 2017-18 campaign.