Oilers' Ryan Strome: Dishes out two helpers
Strome collected two assists in Thursday's shootout win over the Flames.
Strome appeared to win the game in overtime, but the goal was taken back on a goaltender interference ruling. It was just the first appearance on the scoresheet in 12 games for Strome, who has been ice cold of late. He's been a big fantasy disappointment this season with just seven goals and 19 points through 49 games. Strome did log a season-high 22:32 of ice time against Calgary and is playing on the power play, so if the Oilers do go on a crazy run in the second half, Strome might be a guy worth targeting in a deep league.
