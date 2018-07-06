Strome signed a two-year contract extension with the Oilers taking him through the 2019-20 season. According to CapFriendly, he'll make $3.1 million annually.

After spending his first four seasons employed by the Islanders, Strome recorded 13 goals and 21 assists over a full schedule with the Oilers in 2017-18. That level of production was closely aligned with his career averages, as was his level of playing time at 15:13 per contest. The 24-year-old winger receives a $600,000 annual raise to stay in Edmonton.