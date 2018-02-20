Oilers' Ryan Strome: Ends offensive drought
Strome lit the lamp in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Avalanche.
The goal was Strome's eighth of the season and his first in the last 21 games, finding the back of the net also snapped a six-game pointless drought for the 24 year old. Strome almost finished the day with a pair of goals but was robbed early in the contest by Semyon Varlamov. With 23 points in 58 games in 2017-18, the underachieving Oiler only has value in the deepest of leagues for now.
