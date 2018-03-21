Oilers' Ryan Strome: Ends six-game skid
Strome scored a goal and collected an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over Carolina.
Strome had gone six games without registering a point before collecting a pair in this one. The 24-year-old center scored an unassisted goal midway through the first period then capped off the night by assisting on Jesse Puljujarvi's goal in the third. While the offensive output was encouraging, Strome hasn't been consistent enough to be relied on outside the deepest of leagues.
