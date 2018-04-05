Oilers' Ryan Strome: Eyeing turnaround in 2018-19
Strome has remained hopeful of the Oilers' chances of contending next season, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Despite the regression Strome and his fellow teammates have endured this season, the 24-year-old center remains optimistic. "Look at Winnipeg and Tampa Bay, they both missed the playoffs and now they're a possible Stanley Cup final matchup," Strome said. "I'm not saying that's us, but we have a good hockey team, we have a good thing going. We have some of the best players in the world here. There is going to be a lot of success in Edmonton moving forward." Sadly, Strome will always be compared to Jordan Eberle for the trade that forced the two men to swap teams in June 2017. While Edmonton appears to be on the wrong end of the seemingly lop-sided trade for now, the Ontario native still holds value in deep leagues looking forward.
