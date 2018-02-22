Strome scored an unassisted goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Strome had gone two months without scoring a goal but has now found twine in back-to-back games. The Oilers got most of their offense from the third line consisting of Strome, Juhjar Khaira and Anton Slepyshev in the contest (two goals, one assist). Perhaps coach Todd McLellan will keep them together, but either way Strome (24 points in 59 games in 2017-18) only has value in the deepest of leagues for now.