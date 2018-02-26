Oilers' Ryan Strome: Lights lamp twice against Ducks
Strome scored twice in Sunday's shootout win over the Ducks.
Strome has really heated up of late, notching five goals in his last five games. The fourth-line center saw just 12:10 of ice time against Anaheim, but he's playing some of the best hockey of his career right now. Strome now has 12 goals and 28 points through 62 games and could be worth adding in deeper leagues if he's available.
